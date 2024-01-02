Local

No ETA for reopening as SR-18 closes for pothole repairs

By KIRO 7 News Staff

I-90/SR 18 interchange in Snoqualmie. (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A portion of State Route 18 is closed Tuesday as crews work to repair potholes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Starting at 11 a.m., SR-18 will be closed in both directions from the Raging River bridge to the I-90 interchange in Snoqualmie.

While there is no ETA for reopening, WSDOT has asked drivers to check the WSDOT social media accounts for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read