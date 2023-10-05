New video shows theft suspect charge at Snohomish deputy during arrest

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office posted a new video of an arrest. It shows how a simple shoplifting response can turn into a deputy getting attacked.

On Sept. 22, a deputy went to a Safeway in the 14600 block of Highway 99 after reports of a “previously trespassed” man shoplifting.

The deputy spotted the man who fit the description on Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood.

The SCSO said as the deputy pulled up, he turned on his emergency lights and started to get out of his patrol car. As he got out of the car, the man flipped him off and rushed him.

“He just attacked me I need another unit here... I just took him down in the middle of the road,” you can hear the deputy say.

The deputy detained him and nobody was hurt.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for assault and theft.

You can watch the video here.

