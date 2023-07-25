Mt. Baker teens arrested for human trafficking

SEATTLE, WASH. — Seattle Police arrested two teenage boys Thursday night after reports of a human trafficking victim in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

A late 911 call from a father told police that his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will at the 2000 block of 29th Avenue South. She had come to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week and he was struggling to stay in contact with her. Before calling 911 he had been on the phone with his daughter who said she could not leave before sending her location and abruptly disconnecting.

Police arrived at the address and rescued the daughter before detaining a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. A gun and a large quantity of fentanyl pills were also uncovered.

Both suspects are being investigated for promotion of prostitution, illegally possessing a firearm, and violating the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act.

The adult suspect was booked into King County Jail while the 17-year-old was taken to the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

