Man stabbed with samurai sword after attacking Seattle homeowner with a pitchfork

A man was arrested Sunday after attacking a homeowner with a pitchfork during a burglary, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a homeowner with a sword and injuries, and another man with a stab wound in his torso.

According to police, the man had gone into the home when no one was there.

As the 71-year-old homeowner arrived home, he noticed items were not where they were supposed to be and a kitchen window had been shattered.

Then the homeowner found a man standing in his living room.

The pair fought, where at one point the man held the homeowner to the floor and attempted to stab him with a pitchfork.

The homeowner was able to get away, running to his room to get a gun.

The man chased after the homeowner, tackling him as he attempted to take his gun.

When the homeowner attempted to shoot the man, his gun jammed, so he grabbed a samurai sword and stabbed the man.

After the stabbing, the man ran outside where he was later arrested by police.

The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face and torso.

The 61-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening samurai sword stab wound.

He will be booked into the King County Jail and charged with burglary.





