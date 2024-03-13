Man dead after shooting erupts at North Seattle gas station

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a North Seattle gas station and convenience store.

It happened at the Arco gas station and ampm store on Aurora Avenue North and 105th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers in the area heard shots fired, and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound, according to Seattle Police Department spokesperson Shawn Weismiller.

The victim did not survive.

It is not yet known if the man was shot inside or outside the convenience store.

More than a dozen patrol cars responded, and there was still a large scene at 4:30 a.m., with crime scene tape around the gas pumps and officers outside.

There is no information about a suspect.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

