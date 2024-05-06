Man found guilty in triple fatal shooting outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — A jury returned a guilty verdict late last week in a triple murder case against Joshua “Everybodytalksabout” Puloka.

On Sept. 26, 2021, three people were fatally shot outside the La Familia Sports Pub in Des Moines. Surveillance video showed the fight that sparked the gunfire that killed 26-year-old Ezra Taylor, 32-year-old Antoine Matthews, and 46-year-old Angelia Hylton.

Once the fight was stopped, the crowd scattered. Some people headed north to the Red Lion Hotel, others south to a Walgreens as the shots were fired.

A month later, when police identified Puloka as a suspect, he turned himself in to authorities several hours later.

Puloka was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault.

