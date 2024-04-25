Lynnwood police ask for help identifying graffiti suspects

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are asking for help identifying three individuals who vandalized a fence with gang graffiti.

The fence was located in Lynnwood on 6606 200th ST SW.

Anyone with information should call 425-670-5642.

