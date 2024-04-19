Large fire erupts in historic Timberline Lodge in Oregon

MOUNT HOOD, Oregon — At approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 18, fire crews responded to a fire at the historic Timberline Lodge in Oregon.

An employee at the Timberline Lodge, the location used in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, called in the fire. Fire crews from various departments responded to battle the blaze.

The fire was put out around 11:12 p.m. All guests made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The initial word is that the fire damage was limited to the attic and roof, but further investigation on the damage’s cause and extent continues.

The lodge and ski area were closed and are expected to remain closed on April 19.

