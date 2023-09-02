Lacey T-Mobile store smash-and-grab resembles similar robberies across region

LACEY, WASH. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary after an alarm was activated Saturday morning at a T-Mobile store in Lacey.

Responded to a Burglary alarm at T-Mobile. A vehicle backed into the business twice, smashing the front doors. Suspects entered the business, stole items, and took off in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/rS13RaZsg1 — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) September 2, 2023

According to police, a vehicle backed into the store twice and smashed the front doors just before 3 a.m.

The suspects entered the business, stole items, and took off in the vehicle from the store that is located at 612 Sleater Kinney Rd NE.

Police say that this type of burglary mirrors other similar crimes that have been happening across the region lately.

Officials cleared the scene by 3 a.m. after looking for the suspects involved in the burglary.

Officers are searching the area for the vehicle, and the business has been cleared. 👀 This is one of several similar burglaries across the county. pic.twitter.com/GpUGnwQ24N — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) September 2, 2023





















