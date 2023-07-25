Lacey City Councilmember in hot water after video shows him taking down another candidate’s sign

A Lacey City Councilmember is in hot water after surveillance video shows him taking down another candidate’s campaign sign.

Councilmember Ed Kunkel said the video is all a misunderstanding.

He said he was given permission to put his re-election sign up outside Great NW Coffee Co. in Lacey. But when he arrived he saw a campaign sign for Thurston County Commissioner candidate Emily Clouse.

“Now, a little backstory. We’ve had a couple of different other private property owners who have complained that Emily has trespassed on their property and put her signs up,” said Kunkel.

He said he thought that was the case outside the coffee stand, so he took her sign down. Something, he said he’s done before.

‘We’ve had to do that a few times in the past because she’s trespassed on property,” said Kunkel. “I should have checked with the owner before taking that sign out.”

Clouse denies that accusation. She first learned of Kunkel’s actions last week.

“I was really shocked and disappointed. And I think it shows a lack of integrity in our elected officials.”

Kunkel maintains it was a misunderstanding, pointing out that he and Clouse are not even running in the same race.

Under state law, removing a campaign sign is a misdemeanor. That’s why Brandee Hay, the owner of Great NW Coffee Co. decided to release the surveillance video to local media.

“I don’t think breaking the law is appropriate and I don’t think you should be able to get away with that as you hold power,” said Hay.

Both candidates agree that ‘sign stealing’ is a part of the election.

“People are going to steal them, people are going to throw them away, people are going to run over them. It’s just par for the course. Not to say that it’s right! But it’s reality,” said Kunkel.

Clouse said despite her disappointment at Kunkel’s actions, she has no plan to press criminal charges. She just wants her sign back; something that she says costs about 11 dollars.

Kunkel told us he still has Clouse’s sign and is willing to give it back.

©2023 Cox Media Group