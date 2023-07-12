King County Public Health investigating after 2 hospitalized, 4 sick in salmonella outbreak

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Public Health is investigating a salmonella outbreak that has left two people hospitalized and four sick.

The cases were reported from April 14, 2023, to June 12, 2023, said Public Health in a news release on July 10.

All six cases were a specific type of salmonella, called Salmonella Berta, and were linked through genetic fingerprinting, meaning they were likely infected from the same source.

Public Health said the six people are all from different households and their ages range from two to 65 years old. Most of the people interviewed said they ate pork, cooked at home, or seafood.

Each person developed one or more of the symptoms of salmonella which are nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, fever, and chills.

Public Health is still looking for a source.





