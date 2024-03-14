Kent Police arrest man for trying to steal ‘burritos and booze’

Kent, Wash. — A 45-year old Tacoma man is behind bars for trying to walk out of a store without paying for a bottle of alcohol and a couple of burritos.

A couple of Kent police officers were in line to pay for several items Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

That’s when they overheard the store clerk telling a man he needed to pay for the bottle of alcohol.

The customer refused and continued walking toward the door, not realizing there were a couple of officers behind him.

One of the officers told him to stop, and the customer refused. That’s when the officer grabbed the customer’s arm to stop him from taking off.

The customer realized it was an officer holding on to him and asked for a break. Police refused.

After running the man’s background, police realized the customer had a warrant out of Pierce County.

While he was being taken into custody, police searched the man’s pockets and found two pocket burritos taken from the store.

The customer was booked into the Kent city jail.

