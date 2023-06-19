Inmate suddenly dies at Issaquah Jail

An inmate at the Issaquah Jail died on Jun. 9, according to a media release from the Bellevue Police Department.

The death occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

According to the Independent Force Investigation Team, who is handling the investigation, the inmate suffered an unknown medical issue.

The inmate’s cellmates found the man unresponsive on his bed.

Employees at the jail gave the man first aid, but the man died.

Three jail employees were placed on administrative leave.

The investigation showed the inmate was booked into jail at about 2:45 p.m. on Jun. 7.

Detectives interviewed the on-duty nurse and nine cellmates. They are also reviewing video of the inmate during his stay.

The autopsy showed there were no signs of external injuries. Preliminary tests show the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The final, formal drug screening test could take two more months.





