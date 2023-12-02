Husky fans on Cloud 9 after PAC-12 Championship win

SEATTLE — It was pandemonium in bars and restaurants across the Emerald City as Washington Huskies cheered in jubilation during Friday’s PAC-12 Championship win over bitter rival Oregon.

Right as the clock hit 0, fans were jumping up and down and pulling out their victory cigars as they celebrated the Huskies, who could be the last PAC-12 champion ever.

“We came out with that Big Penix Energy! Came out and smacked them in the mouth! And loved everything that I saw!” Fan Lauron Placentia said.

“I honestly can’t believe it! This is a dream come true!” Zach, a sophomore, said.

Fans at the Duchess Tavern in the U-District tell KIRO7 this has truly been a season to remember.

“And you might say it’s shallow, but it has meant so much to us. It has brought our family together. It’s brought our friends together. And it has brought us so much joy!” Fan Angela said.

While fans enjoyed the conference championship win, they are ready to see the Huskies in the College Football Playoff.

“We have to support this team because they have done so much for their fans. They’ve done so much for each other!” Angela said.

The CFP Selection Show is on Sunday on ESPN.

