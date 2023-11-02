Human remains identified in Winlock after two-year investigation

WINLOCK, Wash. — Human remains that were recovered back in March 2021 near the end of Raubuck Road have been identified after years of investigation.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that the remains belonged to Glen Michael Rudge.

Rudge was listed as unhoused and had an old address near where his body was found. Law enforcement says the last known contact with Rudge was in 2018 when he was 25 years old.

His body was identified after The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office worked with a private company, which was able to find “suitable DNA” through genealogy research.

King County says that there are no signs that Rudge was killed and the cause and manner of death have been ruled as “undetermined.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286

