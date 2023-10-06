How Megan Rapinoe’s legacy has gone far beyond the soccer pitch

SEATTLE — If you have ever seen Megan Rapinoe’s goal celebration, you know her loud and proud style.

“I think she brought this swagginess and carefreeness to the pitch that I don’t think many players have before her,” said Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Darian Jenkins.

Fans around the world have been saluting Rapinoe since she announced her retirement this summer. And everywhere you go, you truly see signs of her impact.

But the love was not always guaranteed. Especially as the first white pro athlete to join Colin Kaepernick in his protests during the national anthem.

By choosing to kneel during the anthem, she was criticized and even received death threats.

Refusing to bow, Rapinoe continues to be an admired beacon for change who never shies away from calling for racial justice.

“Where she’s sacrificed her own reputation, she risked all of that to create a safe space to occupy it, and know that someone has our backs who has such a big platform as she does,” Jenkins said.

Rapinoe brought tears to the eyes of onlookers when speaking about how she enjoyed playing for one team here in Seattle.

“I am just riding the waves, letting them come in and out. It is a lot to try and hold all at one time, a lot of them are a little bit of competing emotions to try to sit back and reflect and enjoy everything that is happening while also being very focused on the game,” said Rapinoe. “But I feel that I am finding the right moments to do both and just have a little bit of grace in myself, but you also know that I am competitive and want to win.”

Rapinoe’s platform has become her launching pad.

“For each trophy, of which there are many, and for each win, for each tie, and for each time that we play, it’s less,” she described.

Rapinoe led the charge on a lawsuit that set a landmark labor deal, getting men’s and women’s national teams paid the same in international play.

A victory she wants to extend beyond the pitch.

“I know that there are people who experience even more, where the layers of discrimination continue to stack against them,” she said. “And I and my teammates are here for them -- we on the U.S. Women’s National Team are here because of them.”

Also by her side, is her fiancé, Storm legend Sue Bird.

By proudly being themselves, they make a powerful statement about their happiness as two greats and two women.

“She is bold and I love it, and she is unapologetic about who she is on and off the pitch -- she’s consistent that way,” said Bird.

Whether getting her medal on the pitch or from the president, Rapinoe radiates compassion.

“Megan is a champion for essential American truth, that everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” President Biden said while awarding Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

That is why Rapinoe’s legacy will be much more than “the beautiful game.”

“And to see her validating experiences of other marginalized groups, including myself, makes me proud to be an American and be in this sport that connects globally. It’s the world’s sport,” Biden added.

Signs of her influence, often carefree, but never careless, will follow her into retirement as well as the next chapter in her life.

