Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Cashmere

CASHMERE, Wash. — The suspect driving a 2012 white Chevy Silverado in a hit-and-run is under arrest and has been charged.

On May 5, around 3:03 a.m., Chelan County deputies answered a call to 911 on a hit-and-run on the 5100 block of Mission Creek Road in Cashmere.

The truck struck an occupied residence before driving away from the scene, deputies said. No residents were injured.

Deputies turned to social media to ask the community for help finding the truck and were able to track it down with the help of a citizen responding to the post.

The truck had signs of recent damage and the suspected driver, 30-year-old Dustin Olson of Cashmere, was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

“We thank our local communities and citizens for their continued support in our mission,” Chelan Sheriff Mike Morrison said.





