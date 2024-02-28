Gusty winds increase Tuesday night into Wednesday across Western Washington

A very active weather pattern is unfolding across the Pacific Northwest with probably the strongest weather system of late moving in on Wednesday.

Rain has started in many areas throughout parts of the Puget Sound region, being downwind of the Olympic mountains is “shadowing” the area with less rainfall. As our weather system moves in, this will fill in eventually.

Tonight through Wednesday, expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, except isolated higher gusts mainly at the coast and north of Everett along the water.

These stronger wind speeds will be observed through early Wednesday evening – nearly a 24-hour period. This will exacerbate impacts to trees and power lines, so I do expect some issues.

In the mountains, very heavy snow falls above 3,000 feet tonight though we could see a mix of snow and rain tonight right at Snoqualmie Pass.

Through Thursday, two to four feet of snow will fall with pass travel being difficult to impossible at times. Also, there is a high avalanche danger in uncontrolled terrain.

A front moves through Wednesday evening and we’ll have a slow tapering of the wind and the end to the heavy rain. This will usher in colder air and highs back in the 40s on Friday with showers.

By Friday night and again Saturday night, snow levels will be low enough for some rain/snow mix in some lowland areas. Impacts look spotty and minor right now but we’ll be monitoring.

A little drier on Sunday but then more rain and mountain snow to start next week.

