As the Grey Fire burns Spokane County, Washington deploys extra resources

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — As the Grey fire in Spokane County reaches 700 acres, Washington State is mobilizing additional assistance and resources.

The Grey fire started on Friday around 12 p.m. and is already threatening homes, crops, and highways as flames are traveling incredibly quickly due to the high 35-mile-per-hour wind gusts. Level two and three evacuation orders are in effect for areas West to Gray Road, East to Silver Lake, South to Medical Lake Tyler Road, and North to Fancher Road.

The City of Medical Lake has received a level three “Leave Now” evacuation order meaning that residents will most likely travel to the Red Cross Shelter that has been set up in Cheney High School located at 200 E Barker St. Shelter in place is still active for residents at Pine Lodge, Eastern State Hospital, Martian hall, and Lakeland Village.

Additional Spokane County fire crews and aircraft have been called in under the Washington State fire services resource mobilization plan to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.









