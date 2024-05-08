Grateful dog rescued by firefighters in Everett

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A very grateful dog gave all his love and tail wags to the firefighters who rescued him from an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

The dog was home alone in a third-floor apartment when a fire broke out near Mariner High School.

Sprinklers confined the fire until South County firefighters were able to arrive and quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the pup got plenty of pets while waiting to reunite with his family.

At least ten people have been displaced by the fire and the cause is still being investigated.

Firefighters rescued this very good boy from an apartment fire today near Mariner High School.

The dog was home alone when FFs responded to a sprinkler alarm in a 3rd floor apartment.

Luckily, the sprinklers confined the fire and FFs were able to quickly extinguish it. pic.twitter.com/nDdxfOG7SP — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) May 8, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group