Grant County deputies investigating after 19-year-old shot 5 times

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police were sent to a shooting near March Street and Biggs Drive in the Larson Community just after 1 a.m. Sunday

The caller told law enforcement they heard eight to 10 gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been hit five times.

His torso and limb injuries are being treated at a local hospital.

“Detectives are investigating, and it appears this was a targeted attack,” said a spokesperson. “We may have more information to share in the coming days.”

“As part of the investigation, there will be details that we can’t share, but please know that all investigation steps are being taken,” they continued.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160.

