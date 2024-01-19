Frigid weather knocks out power to thousands from Monroe to North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thousands of people have been without power as icy and windy weather continues to kick up across Western Washington.

Crews are working on restoring power in both Snohomish County and the North Bend/Snoqualmie area.

Many homes in North Bend have gone without power for over 24 hours now, with outages continuing through the day Thursday, according to the Puget Sound Energy website.

Around 2,921 customers are still impacted between Snoqualmie Pass and North Bend, as of 9:14 p.m. Thursday. That’s combined between Puget Sound Energy and Tanner Electric Cooperative.

