Fleeing driver hits curb and lands in park restroom in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A female driver speeding away from police in Gig Harbor lost control of the car and crashed into a park restroom.

It started early on April 30, on Olympic Drive in Gig Harbor, when police observed the driver speeding. Gig Harbor Police tried to pull over the driver, but she sped away.

According to police, the officer did not chase her since the stop was for speeding, but that did not stop her from trying to get away.

A short distance later, she lost control while going 70 miles per hour and launched her car after hitting a curb and a tree before landing in the Cushman Trail-Hollycroft Trailhead restroom.

The car was heavily damaged, and the 23-year-old driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Gig Harbor Police expects to charge her with reckless driving and evading police.

