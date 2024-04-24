First Humpback Whale mom and calf of the season spotted in the Salish Sea

SEATTLE — On April 24, the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWAA) announced the arrival of Black Pearl, a humpback whale, and her three-to-four-month-old calf in the Salish Sea this season.

“It’s always fun to see which mom and calf will make it back first,” said Erin Gless, Executive Director of PWWA.

Black Pearl is one of many whales that make a long journey from the warm waters in the Pacific to reach cooler waters with their young.

More whales are expected to make the trip into the Salish Sea with their young to feed through the fall.

