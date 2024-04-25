Firefighters reunite a family of ducks in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Several ducklings have been happily reunited with their mother thanks to a concerned neighbor and South County firefighters.

The neighbor found Mama Duck distraught this morning after her ducklings fell into a storm drain near Picnic Point in Edmonds.

With help from the neighbor’s net, firefighters lifted the storm drain and safely rescued all twelve ducklings.

South County Fire even thinks they might’ve heard Mama Duck shout a “thank you” as the family waddled off to the pond.

