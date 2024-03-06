Firefighters respond to explosive vehicle fire spreading to home near Lake Stevens

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday Snohomish County firefighters were called to a large fire consuming multiple vehicles and spreading to a nearby home in the 11600 block of 81st Avenue Northeast in unincorporated Snohomish County, near Lake Stevens.

Multiple explosions were heard from the burning vehicles which included a van, an RV, and a large motorhome.

Flames had reached the home, but firefighters were able to stop the fire before any major damage was done.

One person was treated by medics at the scene for injuries suffered during one of the vehicle explosions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

