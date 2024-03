Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire responded to a car fire on Interstate 5 Sunday morning.

At about 11:06 a.m., a car was on fire at Exit 147 on northbound I-5 near Kent.

Exit 147 was closed as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a car fire, northbound I-5 at Exit 147. Exit 147 is temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/BpnfBmc6Wx — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 3, 2024

