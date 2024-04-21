Local

Firefighters battle garage fire in Gig Harbor

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters in Gig Harbor battled a brushfire that led to a garage fire Saturday night.

At about 10 p.m., firefighters with Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a report of a bushfire in the 3600 block of Point Fosdick Drive.

On their way to the location, they received additional information about possible explosions and a shed on fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found a fully engulfed garage and several outbuildings on fire.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire, saving a nearby RV and home from damage.

The Pierce County Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read