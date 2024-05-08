Federal Way PD rescues litter of week-old kittens

FEDERAL WAY — Officers with the Federal Way Police Department rescued a litter of week-old kittens found huddled up in a doghouse on Tuesday.

The tiny kittens were cuddling up for warmth in the doghouse after losing their mother, who had been hit by a car.

They will be safely cared for at the Tacoma and Pierce County Humane Society until they’re ready for adoption.

🐾 Quick Rescue Update! 🐾 Today, our dedicated officers rescued a litter of week-old kittens found cuddling in a dog... Posted by Federal Way Police Department on Tuesday, May 7, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group