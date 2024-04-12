Family of Seattle woman murdered in Nicaragua trying to bring her back to Washington

SEATTLE — Police in Nicaragua say 58-year-old Amber Yugovich was found dead on the side of the road outside of Granada in Nicaragua on April 6.

News outlets in Nicaragua report that Yugovich had blows to her head, missing teeth, and signs of sexual assault. Police have arrested her boyfriend, Brian Bell, in connection to the murder.

“She was a ray of sunshine,” K’Lee Shelton, Amber’s daughter, told KIRO 7.

Shelton says her mother was a beloved person in the Seattle area who truly loved her and her two children.

“She never hesitated to lend a hand to myself, my children, everyone in our family. She was the backbone of all of us,” Shelton said.

“You’re a perfect mother. You’re a perfect grandmother. Thank you for always being there for me,” Shelton said.

Shelton says her mother had been in Nicaragua the past few years and she found out about this from one of her mother’s neighbors. She says neither the U.S. Embassy, nor anyone with the Nicaraguan government, contacted her or the family about the death originally.

The next steps of this tragedy are also causing some problems for Shelton and her family. She says it’s going to cost them thousands of dollars to bring her mother’s body back to the states as well as the other fees of checking in on her mother’s estate down in Nicaragua.

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money to pay for the costs to bring Yugovich home and the funeral. With the money raised so far, Shelton is thankful for all the support.

“It means so much to me to see the donations rolling in. I cannot thank everyone enough,” Shelton said.

