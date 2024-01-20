Families of Hamas hostages travel to Seattle in hopes of keeping loved ones in spotlight

SEATTLE — A plea is heard coming from the mouth of a teenager, tortured by not knowing whether her twin brother is alive or dead.

“And we’re asking you simply to be human beings, to see them,” said Romi Cohen

She’s come to Seattle, pleading for you to recognize that her brother’s life matters after he was taken hostage by Hamas.

She asks you to consider her brother, not in terms of politics, but in terms of humanity.

For 19 years, Nimrod Cohen has been by his sister’s side. Now their lives have been ripped apart.

“I just miss him because he’s my best friend,” said Romi. “We’ve always been two and now I’m one, and I feel like I’m not complete without him.”

Nimrod and his friends were near the Israel-Gaza border on October 7th. The Cohens haven’t seen him since, except in images released by Hamas.

“Our family is broken, said Father Yehuda Cohen,” My family is not complete, so we can’t have a normal life.”

They are among a group of families who just landed in Seattle, trying to keep Israeli hostages in the spotlight.

They hope by sharing their nightmare the war and hostage crisis come to an end.

“I just want him back and time is running out and we need to bring him home because maybe if we don’t do it soon enough, it will be too late,” said Romi.

The Cohens are tortured by waiting for horrible news, others are tortured by what they already know.

“This is Eli, the terrorists broke into [Kibbutz] Be’eri and, killed his wife, Leanne, and his two daughters,” said 16-year-old Harel Sharabi, “And they were my best friends.”

Since Oct. 7, she’s gotten drips of information, all of it bloody.

At least five family members were murdered with their homes burned to the ground. Her Uncle Ellie was also kidnapped.

“I always wonder if Ellie and the rest of the other hostages will ever smile like that again,” continued Harel.

She knows she won’t, but she’s among those who have packed up their grief and traveled thousands of miles, helpless but hopeful.

“We need your help,” said Romi. “And we’re asking you simply to be human beings, to see them.”

©2024 Cox Media Group