ESPN: WSU athletic director Pat Chun heading to Washington

Washington State University athletic director Pat Chun is heading cross-state to Washington, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The UW is finalizing a six-year deal with Chun, who has been with WSU since 2018.

Chun, who worked for 15 years at Ohio State, will bring his experience working with the Big Ten, spending time fundraising and with their football program.

According to ESPN, Chun’s leadership during financial challenges was valued, noting Washington’s significant stadium debt.

Chun also hired WSU men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith, who led the Cougars to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008. Smith left for Stanford this week.

He also hired WSU women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge, who led the Cougars to the Pac-12 tournament in 2023 and three straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Chun also promoted men’s football coach Jake Dickert from assistant coach to head coach, resulting in two bowl appearances.

Chun, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, and WSU were also the target of a lawsuit from former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich, who claimed he was wrongfully terminated in 2021 for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Inslee and Chun were removed from the lawsuit in May 2023.









©2024 Cox Media Group