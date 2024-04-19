E-bike, helmets stolen in Issaquah motorsports smash-and-grab

ISSAQUAH, Wash — On April 15 around 2:45 a.m. I-90 Issaquah Motorsports was burglarized.

Suspects in a 2004 GMC truck and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee can be seen on Ring security video approaching the shop. The suspect driving the pick-up truck then proceeded to ram into the doorway a couple of times causing extensive damage to the entryway and sending glass and debris into the store.

The two suspects were seen running through the shop and taking various items. Stolen items included an electric bike, motorcycle helmets, clothing, and other merchandise, confirmed by a shop employee.

The vehicles were seen fleeing at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate 90, according to Issaquah Police.

If you have any information, Issaquah Police asks that you call (425) 391-4490 and reference case number 24-03855.

This incident is similar to a story published on Friday, April 12, that involved a motorcycle shop in North Seattle, but it is unknown if they are connected.

