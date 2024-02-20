Driver critically wounded when gunfire erupts on I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — One person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 in Tukwila Monday night.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes near Interstate 405 in the Southcenter area at around 11 p.m.

The victim was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang when they were shot several times by someone in an unknown vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP.

State Patrol officials say they are seeing an alarming number of freeway shootings this year. There have been other shootings that authorities have not been able to substantiate.

Monday’s freeway shooting is believed to be the tenth this year.

The first highway shooting of 2024 happened on Jan. 8.

Earlier this month, we asked Johnson how troopers plan to prevent future shootings.

“We use heat maps, where these are most occurring,” he said. “So that’s where we’ll saturate looking for aggressive drivers and being a deterrent, and also looking for vehicles that may frequently travel that area that were involved in something like this.”

KIRO 7 asked outside of the saturation patrols, what could be done to stop the shootings as they seem almost random and could happen at any point in time.

“I wish we knew,” said Johnson.

#InfoNeeded for a Drive By shooting that occurred around 11pm last night SB I-5 near I-405. Victim in a 2015 Ford Mustang. Driver struck multiple times from suspect(s) in an unknown vehicle. Victim in critical condition. Call @wastatepatrol with ANY information! — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 20, 2024

