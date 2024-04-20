Dozens of roosters up for adoption after bust of cockfighting ring

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — 40 roosters that were rescued from an Eastern Washington cockfighting ring this week are now up for adoption at a Pierce County animal sanctuary.

Heartwood Haven says all of the roosters are very healthy and friendly. They hope that adoptions and donations will enable them to take in more of the remaining 100 birds.

Click here if you would like to adopt a rooster or give a donation.

Heartwood Haven says there is a misconception that fighting roosters might be aggressive, but that is not true. The only caveat being that they can’t be placed with each other or other roosters.

The birds were rescued after the major bust of a cockfighting and drug distribution ring run by La Nuestra Familia, a violent prison gang. Operations were centered in Yakima and Spokane counties, but extended into Louisiana, Colorado and Arkansas.

34 people have been indicted, 28 of which are now in state or federal custody.

During the operation, agents seized approximately 37 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, pound quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as more than 8,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

©2024 Cox Media Group