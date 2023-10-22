Doctors could soon prescribe a video game for ADHD

Imagine this. What if your doctor prescribed you a video game?

Well, that’s actually happening and one game is designed to treat ADHD.

‘Endeavor OTC’ is a video game that targets parts of the brain involved in attention control.

In the game, you have to pay very close attention. The game challenged you to steer your character while also avoiding any distractions.

It has been in development for about 10 years and has been presented to the FDA.

Right now there are two versions of the game. A prescription version for kids and an over-the-counter version for adults.

There are about 6 million kids and over 8 million adults with ADHD, according to the CDC.

