Dave Reichert withdraws from GOP gubernatorial endorsement vote

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Dave Reichert withdraws from WA State GOP endorsement vote FILE - Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election night gathering in Issaquah, Wash. Reichert filed campaign paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission on Friday, June 30, 2023, to run as a Republican candidate. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

SPOKANE, Wash — On April 19, Dave Reichert, Republican candidate for Governor, withdrew his name from consideration in the Washington State GOP convention endorsement vote.

“In the past 24 hours, it has become clear that some in the Washington State Republican Party are in such disarray that they’re considering making no endorsement for governor,” Reichert said in an X post.

Although Reichert pulled out from the endorsement vote Friday, he has committed to continue his candidacy for Governor.

On April 20, Semi Bird ultimately received the Washington State GOP endorsement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


