City Light rates in Seattle to increase by nearly 10% next year

SEATTLE — If you live in Seattle, you can expect your electricity bill to be higher next year.

The utility says a nearly 10% increase stems from three smaller increases, all going into effect at the same time.

Officials say 4.5% of the hike comes after approval from the Seattle City Council.

One percent of the increase is to account for higher costs from the Bonneville Power Administration, and 4% of the hike is a surcharge to account for higher costs caused by “unfavorable weather and market price conditions.”

That means that starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the average home will see an increase of about $9 a month or $18 per bi-monthly billing cycle.

Seattle City Light says it does have help available like flexible payment plans and bill assistance programs for those who qualify.

Read more about the rate hike at this link.

