Christmas comes early as two newborn reindeer are born at the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm

LEAVENWORTH, Wash — New life has arrived at the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm in the form of two newborn reindeer.

Baby Gustav and Baby Whistlepunk, are named after iconic businesses in Leavenworth and join a growing herd of reindeer.

This time, the family-owned farm decided to name their new calves after all things related to this popular tourist town.

“We adore this beautiful place we call home and we adore every new baby on the farm. It seemed like a natural fit to start giving them names that reflect the best of Leavenworth,” said Erika Bowie, general manager.

The farm is expecting more calves this spring and is asking the public to submit their name ideas in the Instagram or Facebook comments at @leavenworthreindeerfarm.

These newborns will be available during their farm tours that have officially opened for the season.

