Cause of fire at home near Ravensdale under investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Fire Department battled a residential fire in the 26600 block of 216 Avenue South East Wednesday afternoon near Ravensdale.

Once they arrived, the first responders said they noticed a fire on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 40 minutes.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured in the incident.





