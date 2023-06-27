Buttigieg warns airlines to finish retrofitting planes to avoid interference from 5G signals

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning airlines to be ready when wireless companies power up their 5G service next month.

Buttigieg told an airline trade group Friday that planes won’t be allowed to land in poor visibility if they lack the equipment to avoid radio interference from 5G.

On July 1, AT&T, Verizon and other wireless carriers will be free to boost the power of their 5G signals. Some aviation experts believe the signals could interfere with equipment that measures the height of planes above the ground. But the Federal Communications Commission, which grants 5G licenses to wireless companies, says there’s no risk of interference.

KIRO 7 asked for statements from Alaska and Delta airlines:

Alaska

We completed the modifications to upgrade radio altimeters on all active Alaska and Horizon aircraft in June. We’re proud to have reached this important safety milestone well ahead of the FAA’s deadline.

Delta

“All Delta widebody aircraft will be equipped with updated radio altimeters prior to July 1. By July 1, we expect approximately 190 Delta narrowbody aircraft to not yet be equipped with updated radio altimeters. Earlier this year, our supplier informed us that due to roadblocks within their manufacturing supply chain that they would not have enough radio altimeters for Delta’s entire fleet to be installed by July 1.

“What this means for Delta is that some of our aircraft will have more restrictions for operations in inclement weather. Safety of flight will never be in question, and Delta will adhere to all directives and regulations from our regulators. Many Delta teams have been working to insulate any additional delays from our customers and people through strategic aircraft routing. While we expect minimal operational impact, we continue to work with our supplier to see that every Delta aircraft is equipped with updated radio altimeters.”





