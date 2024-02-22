Business owner claims to have worked with Arlington woman accused of killing baby nearly 20 years ag

ARLINGTON, Wash. — KIRO 7 has learned of jarring new revelations about an Arlington woman linked to a nearly two decades case in Arizona. Snohomish County deputies arrested 51-year-old Annie Anderson back in December for allegedly killing her one-day-old baby, dumping the body at a bathroom at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix in 2005. Since the story broke, we have gotten tips that Anderson has some history in Western Washington.

“It was just this aura,” co-owner of Hodoandies, Kelly Severson said. “Just anger aura.”

Severson claims before her store opened a couple of years ago, she hired Anderson to develop her website. She said she paid Anderson $3,000 to do so.

“She brought over a bunch of her work and went online and showed us things and thought well it’s not quite what we want but she looks like she knows what she’s doing,” Severson said.

Severson says that four weeks after hiring Anderson, the website wasn’t up. She asked Anderson about the issues and was assured that everything would be fixed. She said that never happened, so she cut ties and eventually got the $3,000 back.

“Then I heard from her again,” Severson said. “She was angry.”

She believes Anderson was so angry that she broke into her store and stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff. Her cameras captured the break-in and based on what she has seen, she believes to this day that was Anderson who did it.

“And after looking at the videos, we realized it was her,” Severson said.

KIRO 7 reached out to Arlington Police to see if there is a connection in the cases. A detective with the department said Anderson was never arrested or charged with the crime, but she was brought in for an interview. That same detective also believed Anderson was the person who broke into Hodoandies.

Our CBS affiliate in Arizona, Arizona’s Family, confirmed that Anderson ran a couple of websites on the side. One of the websites, annieanderson.com, has this quote below:

“And I’m a single parent which means my family ALWAYS comes first. Always. I love working with my clients and I will bend over backwards to get the job done and I take my job as mom to 4 amazing kids very seriously. They are my reason for everything, my true legacy.”

Anderson currently sits in the Snohomish County Jail waiting to be extradited to Arizona, where she faces three felony charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse.

“I’m just glad she’s behind bars,” Severson said. “She caused so much havoc for people here in Arlington.”

KIRO 7 has made contact with one of Anderson’s relatives. They requested that we not reach out to them anymore about this story.

