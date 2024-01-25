Bremerton ‘cyber-terrorist’ convicted for massive swatting, extortion scheme

TACOMA, Wash. — A Bremerton 21-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday in Tacoma to four felonies related to a massive swatting scheme spanning nine states.

Ashton Connor Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion and two counts of threats and hoaxes regarding explosives, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

From early June 2022 through March 2023, documents say Garcia used online voiceover technology to make fake emergency calls to police while encouraging viewers to watch the activity on social media.

“In his plea agreement, Garcia admits he intended his calls to cause a large-scale deployment of special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams, bomb squads, and other police units to the targeted locations,” said a spokesperson. “He made these calls with malicious intent to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against certain individuals and organizations, and to obtain items of value through extortion.”

The plea agreement mentions 20 different fake reports targeting people in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Officials say that Garcia gathered personal information about his victims, and then threatened them with the swatting calls. He demanded money, virtual currency, credit card information, and sexually explicit photos.

“He broadcast his swatting calls via the internet platform Discord,” said a spokesperson. “Garcia told other Discord users that he considered himself a ‘cyber-terrorist.’”

Hoaxes involving explosives are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Extortion could net as many as two years.

Prosecutors have since agreed to recommend no more than four years in prison for Garcia.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 15, 2024.

©2024 Cox Media Group