Bellevue police rescue 15-year-old sex trafficking victim, suspect arrested

After rescuing a 15-year-old girl from a sex trafficking operation in July, Bellevue police arrested a Maple Valley man after a three-hour standoff.

The teen told police she was forced to provide sex for clients at the home of the Maple Valley man and other locations.

Police served a search warrant at the home of the man, identified by police as Tony Eldridge, in the 22500 block of Southeast 218th Street.

After a three-hour standoff, Eldridge surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He is currently being held on charges of human trafficking, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child, and three counts of promoting prostitution.

Eldridge is being held on $500,000 bail.

On July 1, the 15-year-old girl was recovered while police were responding to a disturbance in the 11000 block of Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue.

During their investigation, detectives learned the girl was staying with Eldridge in what prosecutors described as a brothel in Maple Valley.

According to police, Eldridge is a registered sex offender out of Multnomah County in Oregon.

He had a previous conviction of promoting prostitution in 2013.

Eldridge’s next court date is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 17.

