Around the Sound: Warm up, fill up at Fremont’s Soupocalypse

SEATTLE — If you head to Fremont this weekend, you better go hungry and with a craving for soup! Fremont Mischief’s General Manager and Chef, John Wahlke, says Soupocalypse draws crowds year after year.

“It’s the fourth year, Wahlke said. “We started out during the pandemic and there were no events going on at the time. It was cold, and no business around town, so we started this up, talked to all the neighboring restaurants, and everyone loves soup so we thought this would be a fun idea.”

The concept started off as a way to support Fremont restaurants and has now become a crowd favorite. All you have to do is pick up a passport and order.

“Any participating restaurant, we’ll give you a passport to start out, you get one soup from them or get five soups, however many you want, you get one stamp per place, if you get eight stamps throughout the weekend, then you come back here and we have swag bags which, a bunch of these restaurants donated,” said Wahlke.

Stop by local Fremont restaurants from Jan. 25 to 28 (Thursday to Sunday). You can dine in or take it to go. Don’t forget to get a stamp and repeat until you get eight!

Restaurants include:

Mischief on Canal

The Barrel Thief

Shawn O’Donnell’s

El Camino

Local Tide

Meesha

Paseo

Triangle Spirits

Ester’s Enoteca

Nuna Ramen

Kaosamai Thai Restaurant

Russells

Norm’s

