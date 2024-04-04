Around the Sound: Taco Libre Competition

SEATTLE — Taco Libre is happening this Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 in Seattle.

The event features food trucks battling it out to see who wins the title of best taco, and Lucha Libre wrestling!

“In a taco competition, all limits are off - there’s no restrictions. The production of the event is so big, we have beer gardens, they have a wrestling match that happens after the taco competition. We’re very, very excited to be a part of it,” T’Juana Tacos, Owner/Chef Monica Rodriguez said. Rodriguez says the food truck community is very small, so it’s fun to compete amongst other food truck friends.

Each truck enters one taco to be voted on, and Rodriguez believes their attention to detail - down to grinding their own corn to make tortillas - is what sets them apart.

“So, the last two competitions we did wins first prize. First of all, I’m very competitive. Second, I absolutely love cooking, it’s my passion,” Rodriguez said The day isn’t only about tacos. How about some wrestling?

Lucha Libre featuring 5 matches starts at 8:30 p.m. Lucha Libre wrestler, Pelligro not only participates, but he’s also a coach to the wrestlers.

“I feel excited when the people are screaming your name or the other guys. So I’m really excited about this event coming,” Pelligro said.

Head to Magnuson Park Hangar 30 this Saturday from 4-10 pm and experience a night to remember!

