Around the Sound: Reindeer Festival at the Cougar Mountain Zoo

Santa’s reindeer have landed at the Cougar Mountain Zoo! They’ll be there all month long and you can get up close to 15 reindeer!

“This is one of the most unique experiences in the Pacific Northwest as far as holidays. You can see elves, Santa, and reindeer. You don’t really get to see a reindeer herd. You might see one or two, but a whole herd,” Zoo Marketing Director Jordan Veasley said.

Santa’s helpers are at the zoo all year long, but on a normal day, you can only see them from afar. This time of year the zoo lets you walk right up to Santa’s house and feed the reindeer.

“People can interact with them, get a closer look at the reindeer, and see how their nose is fuzzy. They’re one of the only species that have a fuzzy nose,” Veasley said.

As tempting as it might be, keep your hands to yourself. You don’t want to pet the reindeer. They have antlers and aren’t afraid to use them if you get too close.

The Reindeer Festival is going on all month long. Be sure to stop by and enjoy the Christmas decor, and all the animals, and get a slice of the North Pole without ever leaving the Pacific Northwest!

