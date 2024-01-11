Around the Sound: One last chance to catch Tulalip’s holiday lights

TULALIP, Wash. — It’s hard to miss when you’re driving on I-5 in Tulalip: beautiful holiday lights dazzling at the Tulalip Resort and Casino. This is the final weekend to catch all six million lights.

“Our vendor started in mid-September -- he did not finish until November 22 and it took 22 people seven days a week to complete the project this year!” Quil Ceda Marketing and Events Director Teresa Meece said.

All the time and work spent didn’t go unnoticed. Tens of thousands of people made it to Tulalip Resort this year to catch the “Light and Ice” display. The resort says they’re the largest holiday light display in Washington!

“We have six million lights total,” Meece described. “The majority are at the Tulalip Amphitheater where we do our concerts and other events, and the other part is right there at the resort where they have the pond, and sculptures, and it’s just something else.”

Lace up your skates because the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a visit to their indoor ice rink! For Meece, seeing families make the Light and Ice event a holiday tradition is what motivates the team to make it bigger and better each year.

“The board of directors and the tribal members are so thrilled about this they feel the love that we’re getting back from the community, and this is something we want to do for them,” she shared.

“Quil Ceda village can’t wait to do this again next year,” Meece added.

