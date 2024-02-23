Around the Sound: Noir Lux Candle Bar supports Black-owned businesses for Black History Month

Noir Lux Candle Bar, is owner Colina Bruce’s pandemic passion project. It’s hard to miss the smells from outside the shop when walking by, but Bruce’s business is doing more than pouring candles, they’re collaborating with other black-owned businesses.

”We have our retail space where we invite other black businesses to come in and sell and we just really want to share shelf space. We have opportunities for businesses to do pop-ups here, if they don’t have a brick and mortar they can schedule a time with us to set up and sell out of our store.” CEO/Owner, Colina Bruce said.

Noir Lux Candle Bar has a simple concept that leaves you with a stunning takeaway. You start by choosing a vessel, preparing, then pouring a handcrafted scent you connect with, something Bruce believes can be healing.

”Fragrances, depending on how you use them, can uplift your mood, can boost your energy, or can be calming, so that was the motivation.” Bruce said.

This Black History Month, Noir Lux is working with a small business supporting group, the Intentionalist to offer discounts and giveaways with other local black-owned businesses.

”There’s definitely an opportunity for us to pour into black businesses and learn a little bit more and engage a little bit more in February, but my hope is that we carry that into the rest of the year as well.” Bruce said.

