Around the Sound: The hotel named Seattle’s most romantic spot for couples

SEATTLE — With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Forbes has named the Lotte Hotel the most romantic place for couples to stay in Seattle!

How does dining 16 floors up one of Seattle’s stunning downtown hotels sound? Lotte Hotel is fairly new, but they’ve already been recognized as a Forbes worthy romantic hot spot, and this Valentine’s Day, they want you to experience love in the air Lotte style!

“On Valentine’s, it’s going to be a four-course menu,” Executive Pastry Chef Artis Kalsons told us. “For dessert, it’s two different desserts, and when it comes to dessert making, we do a play on words, so we’re going to have Romeo and Juliet.”

The Romeo and Juliet cakes have a glass-like exterior, and you have a choice of either dark chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse, or raspberry base with white chocolate and olive oil. The Valentine’s sweets don’t stop there -- there are also unique macaroon flavors and handcrafted chocolate.

“I get a lot of comments that my sweets are not so sweet, so balanced and flavorful, and I like to give a ‘wow impression,’” Kalsons said. “It has to go with the taste, I like it when people leave this restaurant with a lasting impression.”

Lotte Hotel is offering Valentine’s room packages which include a bottle of bubbly and chocolate, perfect for a couple staycation! You can head to their website for all their upcoming events.

